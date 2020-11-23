Kenya: Gor Appoint Stand-in Coach for CAF Matches

Gor Mahia have appointed Posta Rangers tactician Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo as the stand-in coach for their Caf Champions league preliminary clash away to Rwandan giants APR on Saturday.

This is after coach Roberto Oliveira was banned from overseeing the club's Caf matches for the 2020/21 season due to lack of Caf A coaching license or an equivalent of Uefa Pro Certificate which are the bare minimum requirement for a coach to lead a team in the competition.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed the appointment via the club website, revealing that the club has picked up Oliveira's disqualification with the continental body.

"We have settled on Sammy Omollo to be our stand-in coach for the team in Rwanda as we try to sort out the current coach issue with CAF. That means Sammy will lead the technical bench as Roberto is not allowed to be on the touchline until the issue is sorted," said Rachier.

The team is expected to leave for Rwanda on Wednesday so as to comply early enough with the country's health protocol put in place to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Omollo is a former Gor Mahia player and has previously coached 11 time champions Tusker.

Club CEO Ray Oruo also told Nation Sport that they are working round the clock towards travelling logistics and are not keen on the circus on Oliveira qualification.

"Our focus now is the travelling logistics and wining the first leg in Rwanda before we host them here. All other issues that may look controversial now and pertaining to the coach now will be solved later," he added.

He revealed that Gor Mahia needs Sh4 million to cater for travelling logistics and accommodation among other pertinent issues. Oruo said the club has written to the Ministry of Sports through the Football Kenya Federation seeking for financial aid to raise the amount.

The record champions preparation for the match has however been hampered by go slow with players demanding their pay for last month while others who were in the last season squad are demanding salary arrears accrued before.