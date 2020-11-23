South Africa: Idols South Africa Top 4 Pull Off 'Showstopper 2.0'

All this after the incomparable, Ndoni had to bow out and bid farewell to the Idols Stage for now.

Tonight’s Top 4, Idols SA hopefuls showed that local is lekker as they tried to win the hearts and votes of their fans while proving they have what it takes to be the next South African idol.

In tonight’s show, the contestants paid homage to the music stable that might just be their new home if they win the competition – Kalawa Jazmee – and performed songs by artists who have been part of the record label over the years. The second half of the show featured a favourite from last year – The Mzansi Gay Choir.

Having said goodbye to Ndoni, who did not manage to win enough votes to make it into the Top 4, the remaining contestants pulled off a spectacular show, displaying just how badly they want to advance to the next stage.

ZanoThando opened the evening’s performances on a high note, receiving all round praises for his first performance – ‘Via Orlando’ by DJ Vetkuk vs Mahoota featuring Dr Malinga. Randall Abrahams commended him for the brilliant song choice, which allowed him to focus on his strengths. Unathi Nkayi said this was his best vocal performance yet, while Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung remarked he should stick to local music if he wants to win the competition. He impressed the judges once again when he returned in the second half of the show to perform Caiphus Semenya’s ‘Angelina’ with the Mzansi Gay Choir. Unathi said he had managed to stand out from his backing vocalists, while Somizi said he was, "ON FIRE!" Randall was pretty sure this was the Showstopper week.

Mr. Music was next, with a soulful performance of Mafikizolo’s, ‘Emlanjeni’. Unathi said she believed he had secured his spot in the finale, while Somizi said he had lived up to his name, giving him his ultimate nod of approval with a "Whooshem!", prompted by Unathi and echoed by Randall. He returned to sing, 'Stimela Sase Zola' by Mbongeni Ngema, with Somizi jumping out of this seat for a standing ovation and Randall saying his performance was on another level. Unathi was so impressed and overwhelmed she started showering him with praises in isiXhosa.

The only surviving woman in the competition, Zama, performed Boom Shaka’s, 'Thobela'. While Somizi loved her vocals, he felt she had fallen short with her performance. “Vocally you killed it – it was fresh, young and current,” he said, with Randall agreeing with him. Unathi added that the viewers needed much more from her if she was to make it further in the competition.

She redeemed herself in the second half of the show, though, when backed by the Mzansi Gay Choir, she performed, ‘Sweet Dreams’ by Beyoncé . Both Randall and Unathi commended her for her performance with Somizi saying it was "beautiful".

Brandon rounded off the Top 4 with yet another round of impressive performances, which prompted Randall to remark that he had been consistent throughout the competition. Singing ‘Ndlovu’ by DJ Zinhle featuring Loyiso, Randall was joined by Unathi and Somizi in his praise. Unathi said he had chosen a song that spoke to his audience, adding that the performance was flawless. Somizi had just one word to add. “Amazing.” He returned with ‘Toosie Slide’ by Drake, and once again, the Judges were impressed. Unathi remarked he had annihilated the competition with his song choice, while Somizi commended him for his versatility. Randall said the song sounded like his own record.

“With the three weeks left before we announce the winner, Idols SA fans are in for a treat! What we are seeing here is the making of new stars and Mzansi Magic is proud to have provided a platform for the contestants to make their dreams a reality,” says Nomsa Philiso, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-NET.