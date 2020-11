Kenya: Ruto's "Salt Bae" Moment Lights Up Social Media

Nairobi — Photos of Deputy President William Ruto and Turkish butcher Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae in Dubai have gone viral on social media.

Ruto is in Dubai for a private visit, with no immediate details provided by his office.

pic.twitter.com/ubj7jRTzBE

- William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 21, 2020

On Saturday, Ruto tweeted:

This evening I interacted with Hustler Salt Bae, a Turkish butcher, who has created a successful hustle out of salt, nyama and a knife. Mahustler wa Kenyatta , burma, dagoreti markets na wengine mko na compe na lessons hapo, mjipange. Kazi ni kazi, wìra ni wìra, mboka ni mboka. pic.twitter.com/vZ6y3EYSkm

- William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 21, 2020