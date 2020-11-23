Kenya: Athi River-Nairobi Commuter Train to Start Monday

22 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Residents of Athi River will from Monday ride in the newly launched Commuter Railway System from to Nairobi Central Station.

Commuters will pay Sh80 fare from Athi River to Nairobi Station for the 1 hour and about 20 minutes trip to the Central Business District (CBD).

Kenya Railways Authority on Friday has released the train schedule that will depart Athi River daily at 6:00 a.m making its first stop at Mlolongo 6:19 a.m, Imara Daima 6:52 a.m and Makadara 7:06 a.m before reaching the CBD at 7:23 a.m.

In the evening, the train will depart the Nairobi Central Station at 5:50 pm, stopping at Makadara at 6:05 pm, Imara Daima 6:19 pm, Mlolongo 6:52 pm to reach Athi River at 7:13 pm.

Commuters from the CBD will pay Sh50 if they stop at Makadara or Imara Daima, Sh60 at Mlolongo and Sh80 for Athi River destinations.

The city train service was launched last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A Commuter Rail Unit is fully established at Kenya Railways, and is managing Commuter Rail operations within Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

The works include rehabilitation of Nairobi Central Station, the Nairobi Locomotive Depot (Loco Shed), as well as the other stations within the four links of the Nairobi Commuter Rail.

Ten existing Stations; Ruiru, Kahawa, Githurai, Mwiki, Dandora, Embakasi, Donholm, Pipeline, Kikuyu and Athi River; have been constructed and Train Ticketing System provided.

Twenty Mini stations have been designed in different areas including Ruiru Line, Kenyatta University, Bridge, Maili Saba, KPCU, Kariobangi South, Mutindwa/Umoja);

Kikuyu Line (Gitaru, Thogoto,) Dagoretti Market, Mutuini, Lenana, Satellite, Olympic East, Mashimoni, Mbagathi Way, Strathmore University);

Embakasi Line (Aviation, Avenue Park - Embakasi, Mukuru).

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.