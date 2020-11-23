Kenya: Govt in Talks With IMF to Access Emergency Loan

22 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Kenya is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund to access emergency loan for the next three and a half years.

The lender through a statement revealed that after holding a virtual meeting with government officials for three weeks, it was agreed that there were key principles why the country needed the bail out.

"A staff team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Mary Goodman conducted a virtual mission to Kenya from October 27 to November 17, 2020, to undertake negotiations on a 3½ year Extended Fund Facility (EFF)/Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement," reads the statement.

According to IMF, the fund supported program is to help Kenya's next phase of the COVID-19 response and a strong multi-year effort to stabilize and begin reducing debt levels.

"There is broad agreement on the key principles that could underpin a Fund supported program to help the next phase of the country's COVID-19 response and a strong multi-year effort to stabilize and begin reducing debt levels," it added.

At the same time, the lender has also noted that despite the country's economic activities picking up, the outlook remains uncertain.

"Activity has generally been picking up from the trough in April-May, but with remaining weakness in the tourism and education sectors among others," said IMF's lead Mary Goodman.

The team met with Cabinet Secretary National Treasury,Ukur Yatani, Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge, among others where it was also noted pending issues to results before concluding on the loan arrangement.

The matters involved the scope of weaknesses in State owned enterprises (SOEs), revisions to the 2020/21 budget and other elements of Kenya's medium term strategy.

The new funding is to be accessed through the IMF Extended Credit Facility, a program that provides assistance to countries with protracted balance of payments problems is expected to support the country's next phase of COVID-19 response.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.