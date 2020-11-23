Kenya: PWC Kenya, Parklands Baptist Church Commission Football Pitch in Westlands

22 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — PwC Kenya and Parklands Baptist Church jointly announced the official commissioning of a new football pitch in Westlands, off Chiromo Road.

The project was sponsored by PwC Kenya, with support from Parklands Baptist Church to demonstrate their commitment to the greening of the Westlands area as well as to provide a space for outdoor exercise and wellness activities.

The football pitch will provide green space for the Church's children as well as space for PwC Kenya staff to play football and enjoy yoga and other outdoor activities.

The commissioning coincides with International Men's Day which focuses on making a positive change to the wellbeing of men. Both PwC Kenya and Parklands Baptist Church intend to use the football pitch for activities involving men and women.

"The idea for revitalising the football pitch arose as a result of discussions amongst the men at PwC who were looking for a green space to play football and 'steam out'. We quickly realised that we had an opportunity to demonstrate our Greater Societal Purpose as PwC, by working with a disadvantaged group to prepare the grounds and plant the grass," PwC Kenya's Joseph Nzou explains.

"It has been incredibly meaningful to see the grass grow and the area revitalised. What was once a dry, dusty and under-used space is now lush and green and ready for football matches, children's games and other activities like yoga," he added.

"We are proud to commission this football pitch today, as a member of the Westlands community. As we make way for new and exciting infrastructure development projects, it's important to remember our Greater Societal Purpose as corporate citizens and to commit resources and effort to revitalising green spaces even as the Westlands neighbourhood changes."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.