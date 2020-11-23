Kenya's Volume of Trade Rises to Sh199.8 Billion in September - KNBS

22 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Kenya's volume of trade rose from Sh191.94 billion in August 2020 to Sh199.80 billion in September 2020, a new study shows.

The study by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reveals that the value of total exports increased from Sh54.16 billion in August to Sh54.61 billion in September.

At the same time, the value of imports rose from Sh137.78 billion in August to Sh143.39 billion in September.

In the period under review, Kenya's domestic exports by Broad Economic Category showed that food and beverages were the main export category in September 2020 accounting for 43.38 percent of exports, while non-food industrial supplies accounted for 24.4 percent of the total exports.

The quantity of coffee exported increased from 3,181.82 MT in August 2020 to 3,391.49 MT in September 2020 and its value rose from Sh 1,484.15 million to Sh1,606.84 million over the same period.

The quantity of tea exported decreased from 47,034.93 MT in August 2020 to 44,724.70 MT in September 2020.

The value of exported tea also dropped from Sh10,269.11 million to Sh10,199.89 million over the same period.

Imports by BEC indicate that non-food industrial supplies were the main import category in September 2020 with a share of 41.88 percent.

Machinery and other capital equipment; transport equipment constituted; and Fuel and lubricants accounted for 15.06, 11.91, and 11.88, percent of the total value of imports, respectively.

Foods and beverages accounted for 8.91 percent of the total imports in September 2020.

