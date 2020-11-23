Nigeria: NCC Pledges More Collaboration With Nigerian Universities

The NCC board led by its chairperson made the pledge during a courtesy call on the vice chancellor of Bayero University, Kano.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has pledged more collaboration with universities in the country towards transforming Nigeria into a knowledge-based economy.

The Chairperson of NCC board, Adeolu Akande, said this while paying a courtesy visit on Sagir Abbas, Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

NCC Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

"The NCC superintends a sector that is knowledge-driven and therefore, it can only achieve its mandate with enhanced collaboration with institutions such as BUK.

"In the absence of the citadels of learning, one could only imagine what would have become of the communications industry.

"So, if we come to Kano, we need to come to the prime centre of learning in Kano and other universities across the state," Mr Akande said.

While expressing delight receiveing the NCC Board, Mr Abbas noted that the school management had to cancel all engagements to receive the board in order to show the university's high regard for the NCC.

"NCC Executive Vice-Chairman Prof Umar Danbatta has served the university diligently, as lecturer, as head of department, as Dean, as director and he was also a former VC in Kano University of Science and Technology, but wherever he goes, you find him relating to his base.

"We hold him in very high esteem and we are always happy to see him and his team discharging the national assignment he is saddled with.

"Bayero University is proud to be associated with him. We have no doubt that the board and management of NCC will enjoy him more as he begins his second term in office," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university had received donations of computers, iPads and other interventions such as professorial endowments from NCC, adding that all had positive impacts on the university's academic programmes.

Mr Abbas,however, appealed for more digital assistance from the commission to support the university in its efforts to accommodate virtual learning in its system in view of the current global reality where ICT is being used as a medium for lecturer-student interaction.