Nigeria: NCC Pledges More Collaboration With Nigerian Universities

22 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The NCC board led by its chairperson made the pledge during a courtesy call on the vice chancellor of Bayero University, Kano.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has pledged more collaboration with universities in the country towards transforming Nigeria into a knowledge-based economy.

The Chairperson of NCC board, Adeolu Akande, said this while paying a courtesy visit on Sagir Abbas, Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

NCC Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

"The NCC superintends a sector that is knowledge-driven and therefore, it can only achieve its mandate with enhanced collaboration with institutions such as BUK.

"In the absence of the citadels of learning, one could only imagine what would have become of the communications industry.

"So, if we come to Kano, we need to come to the prime centre of learning in Kano and other universities across the state," Mr Akande said.

While expressing delight receiveing the NCC Board, Mr Abbas noted that the school management had to cancel all engagements to receive the board in order to show the university's high regard for the NCC.

"NCC Executive Vice-Chairman Prof Umar Danbatta has served the university diligently, as lecturer, as head of department, as Dean, as director and he was also a former VC in Kano University of Science and Technology, but wherever he goes, you find him relating to his base.

"We hold him in very high esteem and we are always happy to see him and his team discharging the national assignment he is saddled with.

"Bayero University is proud to be associated with him. We have no doubt that the board and management of NCC will enjoy him more as he begins his second term in office," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university had received donations of computers, iPads and other interventions such as professorial endowments from NCC, adding that all had positive impacts on the university's academic programmes.

Mr Abbas,however, appealed for more digital assistance from the commission to support the university in its efforts to accommodate virtual learning in its system in view of the current global reality where ICT is being used as a medium for lecturer-student interaction.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.