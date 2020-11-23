Tanzania: Serengeti Declared Second Most Preferred Destination for 2021

20 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deus Ngowi

PROSPECTS of Tanzania, in particular the Serengeti National Park to get a huge number of tourists is increasingly large as the park grabs headlines as the second preferred destination for 2021.

Being only second to Maldives, Serengeti National Park has been singled out by global agents of an internationally renowned travel company - Ovation Travel Group due to, among other things, its unique features that animal lovers of all ages should go to the wildlife as it is the perfect way to immerse themselves in the animal kingdom and reflect their places in the environment.

Ms Joyce Novick - the Luxury Travel Consultant at Ovation Travel Group heaped praise on Serengeti that is home to the richest large predator/prey interactions worldwide, with its plant and animal diversity being equally rich. There are more than 530 species of birds that have been recorded, a quarter of which migrate annually to or through the park.

To witness those unique wonders, Serengeti offers game viewing, walking safaris, hot air balloon filming and photographic safaris.

Serengeti declared second most preferred destination for 2021

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.