Ethiopia: Govt Rejects AU Offer to Mediate Tigray Conflict

21 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

Ethiopia on Saturday rejected a mediation offer from the African Union, with officials in Addis Ababa falling short of calling the office of the continental body's chairperson a purveyor of false news.

Hours after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the current AU Chairperson, appointed three ex-presidents to mediate in the Tigray conflict, Ethiopia termed reporting on the mediation fake news.

"PM Abiy Ahmed will be meeting the chairperson's special envoys to speak with them one on one," said a statement posted on the Prime Minister's official Twitter page on Saturday.

"News circulating that the envoys will be traveling to Ethiopia to mediate between the federal government and TPLF's criminal element is fake."

Those appointed

On Friday, President Ramaphosa appointed a team of 'Distinguished States Persons' to help end the conflict that has raged for the last two weeks as Ethiopian forces battle the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

He appointed former Presidents Joachim Chissano (Mozambique), President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf (Liberia) and Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa) as AU's special envoys to Ethiopia.

A statement from the chairperson's office on Friday night indicated that the three leaders would try to have the TPLF and the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discuss the issues, rather than fight, as part of AU's own initiative to 'silence the guns.'

"The envoys will travel to Ethiopia with a view to helping mediate between the parties to the conflict.

"The primary task of the special envoys is to engage all sides with a view to ending hostilities, creating conditions for an inclusive national dialogue to resolve all issues that led to the conflict, and restoring peace and stability in Ethiopia."

Ethiopia's desire

But this offer was counter to what the Ethiopians have sought all week: a continental approval to crush the TPLF whom they accuse of violating constitutional order.

President Ramaphosa announced the move after meeting with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, who toured Pretoria as premier Abiy's Special envoy on Friday. Her message was to deliver an update on the operation in Tigray, she said.

"The federal government is engaged in a law and order enforcement operation and the perpetrators of these atrocities will be brought to justice. We understand the concern of our friends and partners, especially the AU, because Ethiopia is their home," she said on Saturday.

"I took note of the President's decision to send Special Envoys to meet our authorities. I also thanked the President for facilitating the AU led negotiations on the GERD (Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam)."

The move for mediation came after Ethiopia sent envoys to countries in the region, asking for support against the TPLF.

Dr Abiy's envoys, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen and National Security Advisor Gedu Andargachew, toured Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo to defend the military onslaught and portray the TPLF as criminals who had escaped justice.

While all the leaders said the matter was largely an internal affair, they called for peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.