Rwandan Envoy Karitanyi Presents Credentials in Malta

Rwandan diplomat Yamina Karitanyi on Thursday, November 19, presented her letters of commission to the President of Malta, George Vella, as a Non-Resident High Commissioner to the European country.

Karitanyi is the Resident High Commissioner of Rwanda to the United Kingdom since 2016.

Thursday's ceremony, which was held at San Anton Palace in Attard, was followed by an audience with the President of Malta and the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Malta, Evarist Bartolo, where the High Commissioner was accompanied by Minister Counsellor James Wizeye.

During the ceremony, the High Commissioner conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Paul Kagame, expressing the desire to further strengthen the positive relationship and partnership between Rwanda and Malta.

After the presentation ceremony, the High Commissioner travelled to Malta's Civil Aviation Directorate to complete the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Bilateral Air Service Agreement between the aeronautical authorities of Rwanda and Malta.

This, according to the High Commision, further strengthens ties between Rwanda and Malta and marks the second MoU signed between the two Commonwealth nations this year.

In August 2020, Rwanda's Private Sector Federation (PSF) and the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry (MCCEI), had signed an MoU to promote trade and investment between both countries.

During her stay in Malta, High Commissioner Karitanyi was also involved engagements and meetings ranging from the private sector to the diplomatic corps based in Malta.

Malta hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2015 and were the Commonwealth Chair-In-Office before the United Kingdom, who will hand over to Rwanda next year when CHOGM takes place in Kigali in June.