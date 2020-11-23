Rwanda: Moïse Mugisha Wins Grand Prix Chantal Biya 2020

22 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

General Classification Moïse Mugisha (Team Rwanda)-16:20:47 Kubiš Lukáš (SLOVAQUIE) -16:00:39 Kamzong Clovis (SNH Velo Club)-16:00:45 Daumont Paul (Burkina Faso)-16:00:53 Cisse Isiaka (Ivory Coast)-16:00:53

Moïse Mugisha made history on Sunday, November 22 after becoming the first Rwandan to win the annual Grand Prix Chantal Biya, the biggest cycling race on the UCI-Africa Tour in Cameroon.

He held onto coveted Yellow Jersey since Stage 1 one on Wednesday, November 18.

Mugisha won this year's edition after using 16hrs, 20 minutes and 47 seconds in the five-day race.

The 22-year-old who became the first Rwandan to win Grand Prix Chantal Biya, also got a cash prize of Rwf11 million.

"I am really happy; I am excited for what we have achieved. This win is for all Team Rwanda members. We did well, every rider played a key role to get this yellow jersey," Mugisha said.

The other team Rwanda riders didn't register good performances in General Classification with Samuel Mugisha finishing in 6th place, Didier Munyaneza settled for 8th place, while Joseph Areruya was in 25.

Patrick Byukusenge finished in 29th place while Renus Uhiriwe Byiza came in 36th place.

Meanwhile, Daumont Paul from Burkina Faso won the last stage after using 4 hours, 5minutes and 18 seconds to cover the 166.4 Km race in Sangmelima, Yaoundé.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.