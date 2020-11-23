Rwanda Ranked Seventh Best Travel Destination for 2021

20 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Rwanda has been ranked the seventh best travel destinations in 2021, according to Forbes' Bucket List Travel.

The travel guide on Thursday, November 19, 2020 released twenty-one best places in the world that are of classic travel for great sights and convenient travel in 2021.

According to the web portal, Rwanda was ranked the seventh spot globally. Maldives, a small country made of islands, situated in the Arabian Sea of the Indian Ocean, tops up the list, followed by Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. These are followed by Antarctica and Lake Powell.

"Rwanda is a country that truly reinvigorates your soul and defines the spirit of travel," Forbes said in a statement.

"Rwanda is a destination that is hard to describe and put into words simply because it's one of the special places in the world where you feel emotionally attached to the land, the people and nature".

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic's outbreak, the country has managed to register a positive trend in tourism through local travelers.

