Uganda: Let's Calm Down Tension in Country

editorial

Uganda has again prominently featured in the local and international media, sadly for the wrong reason.

In the midst of campaigns for the 2021 General Election, the violence that transpired on Wednesday, November 18, is the last thing we should have witnessed. The Daily Monitor of Thursday reported that three people were killed as riots erupted in our towns. The protests were sparked off by the arrest of Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, who is the presidential candidate for National Unity Platform (NUP), whom security agencies accuse of flouting the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health.

Characterised by widespread burning of tyres on roads, firing of live ammunitions, lobbing of teargas and running battles between security agencies and stone-throwing rioters, in many urban centres across the country, the scenes were much to behold. Nevertheless, the pandemonium raises more questions than provides answers.

Considering that arrests of prominent politicians in the country are not new, what explains the heightened anger and swift reaction by the wananchi?

What explains the death of 19 people and injuring of more than 45 people, some of whom were reportedly not even part of the demonstrators? Have the police and security agencies run out of options to deal with politicians whom they believe are flouting the Covid-19 SOPs.

Above all, while the role of the police is to keep law and order, they are also expected to detect and prevent the occurrence of scenes such as the ones we witnessed on Wednesday.

So by arresting Mr Kyagulanyi in Luuka District and Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat (POA) in Gulu at the peak of their campaigns, were the security agencies oblivious of the associated risks?

There is no doubt that Covid-19 is here with us and it kills. This is a fact all politicians from the Opposition or the ruling NRM party and their supporters should take seriously. The Covid-19 pandemic knows no status, colour, party, etc.

As of Wednesday, the number of Covid-19 deaths stood at 157 and Covid cases had spiked to 16,905, with 8,394 recoveries. In the circumstances, it is crucial that we all take individual responsibility to save not only our lives, but also that of others by adhering to the SOPs, including washing hands, wearing of masks and observing social distancing.

Considering the tension arising from the emotive political contestations in the country today, there is need for a national dialogue to forge a way forward. Top on the agenda should be how to make the country work for the good of all citizens.

