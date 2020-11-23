Rwanda Ratifies 5 Bilateral Deals to Expand Aerospace Network

20 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Parliament Wednesday, November 18 approved a draft law that paves a way for Rwanda to co-operate in the aviation sector with 5 countries in the aviation sector.

The countries are Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia, Somalia and Tunisia. So far a total of 52 Bilateral Air Service Agreements have been ratified by Parliament.

According to Claver Gatete, the Minister of Infrastructure, the country is set to sign agreements with South Korea and Malta in a bid to enhance connectivity between the government of Rwanda and two countries thus generating more trade.

"As a landlocked country, we have no option of getting external trade opportunities without using air transport, and even supporting RwandAir to fly into different destinations promoting the country's image and diplomacy," he told parliament.

Gatete explained that the development will, among others, facilitate expansion plans of national carrier RwandAir, which he said had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Normally, BASA agreements permit designated airlines of contracting countries to operate commercial flights that cover the transport of passengers and cargo between those two countries.

They also regulate frequency and capacity of air services between countries, pricing and other commercial aspects.

It also provides for exchange of aviation expertise and conducting of training between Rwanda and Nigeria's aviation sectors.

Speaking to The New Times in an exclusive interview, Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir Chief Executive Officer, said that the deal offers an opportunity to the national carrier to fulfill its mission of connecting Rwanda to the rest of the world.

"They are very beneficial to countries that want to start new routes amongst themselves",

She added, "To us, if we want to fly to any of these routes, we will not start from scratch because the conditions will be flexible due to the agreement"

Asked about whether there are any immediate plans to fly to any of the routes, Makola said that "At the onset, we really don't have any expansion plans".

In October, Rwanda became the 13th African country to ratify the revised African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) constitution that seeks to promote coordination, better utilisation and orderly development of African air transport systems.

The revised AFCAC constitution considers as important the Yamoussoukro Decision for liberalisation of air transport in Africa.

The Yamoussoukro Decision is an agreement among the 44 African states which allows the multilateral exchange of up to a fifth freedom air traffic rights between African Yamoussoukro Decision Party States using a simple notification procedure.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.