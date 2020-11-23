Malawi: Criminal Case Forces Fisd Director to Resign From NCIC Board

20 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A privately-owned Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (Fisd) director has stepped down as board member of National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) due to a criminal case hovering his case.

Engineer Frank Mwenechanya and other directors of the company are accused of dubiously getting money from the government on works FISD never undertook.

Mwenechanya says in a letter to secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi that he could not sit on NCIC board with a criminal case over his neck.

"The decision is in line with current developments where the state opened up a criminal case against me and other three directors/shareholders of FISD Limited Company.

Due to this, my moral stand to the society is compromised and for the integrity of the board and appointing authority it will not be right to serve in NCIC board," says a letter in part from Mwenechanya to Chikhosi.

He says he would be willing to serve the nation in any capacity only after the outcome of the ruling of the case.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.