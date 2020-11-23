Malawi: Criminal Case Forces Fisd Director to Resign From NCIC Board

A privately-owned Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (Fisd) director has stepped down as board member of National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) due to a criminal case hovering his case.

Engineer Frank Mwenechanya and other directors of the company are accused of dubiously getting money from the government on works FISD never undertook.

Mwenechanya says in a letter to secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi that he could not sit on NCIC board with a criminal case over his neck.

"The decision is in line with current developments where the state opened up a criminal case against me and other three directors/shareholders of FISD Limited Company.

Due to this, my moral stand to the society is compromised and for the integrity of the board and appointing authority it will not be right to serve in NCIC board," says a letter in part from Mwenechanya to Chikhosi.

He says he would be willing to serve the nation in any capacity only after the outcome of the ruling of the case.

