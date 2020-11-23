Kenya: 10 Bodies Recovered From Lake Victoria Following Tuesday Boat Tragedy

Kisumu — All ten person who drowned at Lake Victoria following a boat accident on Tuesday night in Usenge area, Siaya County, were accounted for on Friday after the tenth body was pulled out.

Search teams conducting the operation under the coordination of Kenya Coast Guards retrieve three remaining bodies a few minutes to midday, ending the three-day search.

The boat which was carrying mainly traders from Uganda to Usenge had 20 passengers when torble struck.

Ten people were rescued while 10 others drowned.

The boat was carrying traders mostly from the neighboring country of Uganda when strong winds destabilized it.

Nyanza police boss Karanja Muiruri said the bodies will be handed over to the families of the bereaved for burial.