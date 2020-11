Nigeria: Over 1000 Athletes Ready for Maiden Ogbomosho Marathon

Barely days after seeing to the successful organisation of the first Kaduna International Half Marathon in Kaduna, officials of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) led by Olamide George are set for another first-of-its-kind road race in Ogbomosho tagged the Ogbomosho Marathon.

The 10km road race is the first official road race that will be organised in South West town of Ogbomosho and AFN officials said at the weekend that they will be on ground to ensure another successful event this Saturday.

"The race has received the endorsement from the AFN and we are delighted that it is one that is strictly restricted to athletes around Ogbomosho and its environs which is a bold move to create the culture of road running in that part of the country as well as unearth talents that can be groomed. This is one of the reasons the race got the nod from the AFN," Secretary General of the AFN, Niyi Beyioku stressed.

"The AFN will desptach its technical officials led by Gabriel Okon to help in the technical organisation of the race," added Beyioku.

Among dignitaries expected at the event are Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, AFN Ag President, Olamide George, former Director of Sports Development in the Federal Ministery of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Amos Adamu, amongst several past commissioners under the Alao Akala administration in Oyo State.

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade 111, CFR alongside other traditional rulers in Ogbomoso zone would be on ground as royal fathers of the day.

Meanwhile, organisers of the race have confirmed that over 1,000, athletes across the Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in Ogbomoso zone have registered for the Race.

Chairman of the organising committee , Prince Oyebamiji Aderemi Joy said all is now set for the race to hold as scheduled this Saturday.

Oyebamiji, who explained that the registration for the marathon which will be flagged off by the Sports Minister has been free as deliberate efforts have been made to discover hidden talents and also promote physical and wellbeing of the people.