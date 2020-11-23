Malawi: Form 4 Students Back to School Dec 28, No Extra Fees - Ministry of Education

Ministry of Education has directed that Form four students should report back to their respective schools on December 28, 2020 so that they prepare for the re-writing of the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE), Examinations.

According to a statement issued by Ministry of Education Principal Secretary Chikondano Mussa, this directive is applicable to all public and private secondary schools.

Following the cancellation of the form four exams, President Lazarus Chakwera, directed that MSCE examinations be re-administered not later than January 2021.

The Ministry said is aware that at the time of cancellation of examinations, Form Four students had not fully utilized their fees for term three which is normally paid in full and therefore directs that "no school shall demand fees from the students as examinations will be administered within one month from the day the students report at school."

On examination fees, the Ministry said no student will be required to pay Examination Fees "as this cost will be shouldered by Government."

The ministry further said no school shall demand fees for practicals from students because the cost will be shouldered by government.

In the statement, the ministry said newly selected Form One students should report for schools on 1st February, 2021, after the Form four students finish their examinations.

"This is so that we create space and avoid congesting the schools so that schools can keep up COVID-19 preventive measures," it reads.

The Ministry has further directed that continuing forms 2, 3 and 4 students, should report on 5 January 5, 2021, for the 2021 academic calendar.