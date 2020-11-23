Malawi: Mangochi Secondary School Students Riot, Torch Dining Hall - 162 Boys Suspended

23 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Ayamba Kandodo

Irate students at Mangochi Secondary School went on the rampage on Saturday evening and set ablaze their dining hall and storeroom to protest against poor diet.

The school has since suspended 162 boys pending investigations into the damage. The girls did not take party; hence will continue with the classes.

In an interview on Sunday, the school deputy head teacher Amina Morris Gama confirmed the incident, saying the estimated value if the damage was K14.5 million.

She said: "Of the suspended students, 10 were handed over to police for investigations. They are suspected to have masterminded Theriot."

During the riot, the students also said they were not happy with the school fees increase and they alleged that some funds meant to improve the school infrastructure were mismanaged.

In a separate interview, Mangochi Police Station spokesperson Rodrick Maida also confirmed the incident.

Witnesses said the students went on the rampage around 8pm and chanted songs against the school authorities for allegedly mistreating them in terms of poor diet.

"they chanted tatopa nidkudya nemba tsiku ndi tsiku. Tikufuna tididyanso nyama chifukwa mdandanda wa madyedwe pali nyama [ We are fed up with having beans daily. We want meat as prescribed on the menu]," said the witness.

Some community members rushed ti the scene and helped put out the fire.

The deputy head teacher said the suspended students are expected to pay for the damage by December 4 2020, and that they will only be readmitted when they return to school with their parent and guardian.

Mangochi Secondary School is a district co-education boarding secondary school owned by the ministry of education.

