Malawi: Health Worker Arrested for Touching a Student's Breast

Dedza — Police in Dedza have arrested a health worker at Dedza District Hospital for allegedly touching a breast of a form one student aged 16.

According to Dedza Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Cassim Manda, the suspect has been identified as Pilirani Save, aged 56 of Kankuza Village in Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza.

"It is alleged that on 16th November, 2020, the student went to Dedza District Hospital to seek medical help.

"As she was waiting for the clinician, the suspect called her into a room where he was cleaning," Manda said.

"Without knowing the motive behind, she accepted the call. It is in the room that the suspect started to touch the girl's breasts.

"Surprised with what was happening, the victim pushed him down and went out of the room," he added.

The deputy police publicist further said the victim went straight to the District Nursing Officer where she reported the matter and it is alleged that some workers at the hospital reasoned with her to hide the issue and forgive the suspect.

"However, the victim reported the matter to her school matron and a formal complaint was made at Dedza Police Victim Support Unit where a manhunt was launched," he said.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer the charge of indecent assault, according to the district's police PRO.

The suspect, Manda said, has been working as a hospital servant at Dedza District Hospital since July, 1991.