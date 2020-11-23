Rwanda: Dylan Schommer Kalecyezi Joins National Hoops Team Camp

23 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Dylan Schommer Kalecyezi who is based in Switzerland has joined the national team training camp ahead of the upcoming qualifiers of the African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) slated for November 25-29 at the Kigali Arena.

The national men's basketball team entered training camp on November 8 at Onomo hotel with 15 local players. The players have two training sessions daily at Kigali Arena.

According to Serbian head coach Vladimir Bosnyak, the power forward will be a good addition to the team which is preparing for its second appearance in the continental showpiece.

The 23-year-old made his debut for the national team during the 2019 FIBA world cup qualifiers in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. US-based Rwandan international Kenneth Gasana joined the team's camp last week.

However, the team's chances have been dealt a blow as two foreign-based players Jean-Victor Mukama (Netherlands) and Elias Ngoga (United States) will not be joining the team after their clubs declined to release them for the qualifiers.

Rwanda begins her Group D campaign against Mali on November 26 before facing Nigeria on the 28th and South Sudan the following day.

South Sudan replaced Algeria which dropped out of the upcoming qualifiers of the African Basketball Championship on November 19.

Group D fixtures

November 26 Nigeria Vs South Sudan Rwanda Vs Mali

November 28 South Sudan Vs Mali Rwanda Vs Nigeria

November 29 Nigeria Vs Mali Rwanda Vs South Sudan

