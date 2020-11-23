Rwanda: Top Drivers Set for Rallye Des Mille Collines

23 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Drivers from Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi will face off at this year's Rallye des Mille Collines slated on the weekend of November 28 with the super special stage taking place in Bugesera District.

The tournament, which is part of the Rwanda rally calendar Championship was postponed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elite top drivers like Giancarlo, Awan Din Imitiaz, Gakwaya, have confirmed participation in the two-day race.

Since large gatherings are not allowed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Rwanda Rally Association says only a few fans will be allowed on the roadside and they must follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

Below are the rally drivers and cars that they will use for the race.

Eleven Cars

Davita Giancarlo (Mitsubish Evo 10)

Claude Gakwaya and Claude Mugabo (Subaru N10)

Jean Jean and Kevin Shyaka (Toyota Celica 4wd)

Mike Rutuku and Lionel Kayitankore (Subaru Impreza Gc8)

Mitralos Elefter and Pagani Paolo (Subaru N12)

Marius Uwadata and Ferdinand Rutabingwa (Subaru Impreza Gc8)

Adolf Nshimiyimana and Olivier Ngabo (Toyota Celica 2wd)

Janvier Mutunga and and Hassan Bukuru (T

Genese Semana and Jacques Hakizimana (Peugot 205 Gti)

Awan Din Imitiaz and Hassan (Toyota Avensis)

Mwambazi (Subaru Gc8)

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.