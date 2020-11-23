Rwanda: Top Drivers Set for Rallye Des Mille Collines

Drivers from Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi will face off at this year's Rallye des Mille Collines slated on the weekend of November 28 with the super special stage taking place in Bugesera District.

The tournament, which is part of the Rwanda rally calendar Championship was postponed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elite top drivers like Giancarlo, Awan Din Imitiaz, Gakwaya, have confirmed participation in the two-day race.

Since large gatherings are not allowed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Rwanda Rally Association says only a few fans will be allowed on the roadside and they must follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

Below are the rally drivers and cars that they will use for the race.

Eleven Cars

Davita Giancarlo (Mitsubish Evo 10)

Claude Gakwaya and Claude Mugabo (Subaru N10)

Jean Jean and Kevin Shyaka (Toyota Celica 4wd)

Mike Rutuku and Lionel Kayitankore (Subaru Impreza Gc8)

Mitralos Elefter and Pagani Paolo (Subaru N12)

Marius Uwadata and Ferdinand Rutabingwa (Subaru Impreza Gc8)

Adolf Nshimiyimana and Olivier Ngabo (Toyota Celica 2wd)

Janvier Mutunga and and Hassan Bukuru (T

Genese Semana and Jacques Hakizimana (Peugot 205 Gti)

Awan Din Imitiaz and Hassan (Toyota Avensis)

Mwambazi (Subaru Gc8)