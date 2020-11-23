Nigeria, 10 Others to Get $500m Grant to Fight TB, HIV, Malaria

23 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Global Fund, in collaboration with the African Union says it will invest $500m in Nigeria and 10 other nations in the next three years to support their responses against tuberculosis, malaria and HIV.

The 10 other beneficiaries are Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Dr Eliud Wandwalo, Senior Disease Coordinator, at Global Fund, disclosed this during the opening session of the 33rd virtual board meeting of Stop TB Partnership.

He said Nigeria would receive $143m tuberculosis.

Nigerian Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to reverse the progress made in ending TB epidemic with possible increase in number of TB deaths this year.

