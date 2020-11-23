Nigeria: 'Rejected' Hassan Happy to Punish Pillars in 5-0 Drubbing By Nasarawa Utd

23 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Nasarawa United striker, Adamu Hassan is presently on cloud nine after scoring a brace in the 5-0 drubbing of his former club, Kano Pillars in the friendly match played last Friday.

Kano Pillars who are preparing for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign are camping in Kaduna where they have played a series of friendly matches with local clubs.

The match against fellow Nigeria Professional Football League side, Nasarawa United was obviously their biggest test.

Interestingly, Hassan who was declared surplus to requirement at kano Pillars was among the goal scorers as he hit a brace in the one sided encounter.

The Nasarawa born striker who said he left Kano Pillars under unpleasant circumstances ruled out any revenge but said he was happy to score against his former club.

He told Daily Trust that he will never miss any opportunity to prove to Kano Pillars that he is one of the best strikers in the local league.

"I have put behind me what happened to me in kano Pillars. I don't bear any grudge against anyone but honestly I was not happy with the treatment they meted to me.

"I wasn't given my due respect. It was the second time that I would be treated in such a shabby manner. There is no place like home so I am now enjoying my football again in my home club.

"Scoring against Pillars wasn't for revenge. I only did my job. But I am happy that I showed them a little of what I have in me.

"I hope to do more when next we meet. My greatest joy is that it was a happy family reunion. I have so many friends in Kano Pillars," he said.

