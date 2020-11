Awka — Six people were killed and eleven injured yesterday in a crash involving a bus marked BGT 313 XA and an unmarked truck at Niwelle Junction along the Nteje-Onitsha Rod.

It was gathered that the vehicles had a head-on collision.

The bodies of the victims were said to have been deposited at the morgue of Iyi-Ene Hospital, Ogidi, where the injured were being treated.

Spokesman, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kamal Musa, confirmed the incident.