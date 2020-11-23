Nigeria: Jonathan's Romance With Buhari Raises 2023 Permutations

It's no longer news that the relationship between former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari is more than cordial and rosy, judging from his frequent official visits to his successor in the State House, Abuja, popularly known as Aso Rock.

Jonathan was a key guest of President Buhari at the Presidential Villa on July 21, August 18, August 26, and September 28 this year to brief his host on the political climate in the crisis-ridden neighbouring West African country as ECOWAS Special Envoy to the Republic of Mali after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was forced to resign before the expiration of his tenure.

Our correspondent reports that his visit usually comes ahead of the Virtual Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the Mali political debacle.

The president has always showered encomiums on his predecessor for what he described on August 18 "The stamina you have displayed" on the Mali issue.

On August 27, ex-President Jonathan attended the Council of State meeting chaired by President Buhari which approved the presidential pardon granted to a former Governor of old Bendel State between 1979 and 1983, late Professor Ambrose Ali, and three others.

Similarly, the Bayelsa State-born peace envoy was present on October 23 when President Buhari held a crucial virtual meeting with former Nigerian leaders, including Generals Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) and Chief Ernest Shonekan.