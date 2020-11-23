Nigeria Among 12 Most Dangerous Nations for Children to Live - Report

23 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

Nigeria is among the 12 most dangerous African nations for children, a new report by Save the Children International said.

The report said total of 93,236 children had been killed or maimed in conflicts in the 12 countries in the last 10 years.

It listed other nations as Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Central African Republic, Iraq, South Sudan and Sudan.

The report, titled 'Killed and Maimed: A Generation of Violations against Children in Conflict', revealed that an average of 25 children were killed or injured in conflicts every day for the past decade.

A statement weekend by Ms. Inger Ashing, the CEO of Save the Children International, said the report also revealed that in 2019, some 426 million children lived in conflict-affected areas - a slight increase on the year before.

"Around 160 million children lived in a high-intensity conflict zone, also an increase compared to 2018."

The statement said many were victims of airstrikes, shelling, landmines and other explosive weapons used in populated areas where families have been ripped apart and tens of thousands of children left dead or scarred for life.

"Behind the stark numbers are countless stories of the child victims of war. Many are casualties of people blatantly disregarding international laws and standards, and governments turning a blind eye."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.