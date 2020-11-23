Nigeria: Cancel Pensions for Ex-Governors, Deputies - Yoruba Elders

Ibadan — The Yoruba Council of Elders, yesterday, asked governors of the South-west states to stop the payment of salaries to ex-governors and deputies in their respective states as done by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This was the resolution of the elders before rising from a meeting held at the Bodija, Ibadan residence of Professor Toun Ogunsheye.

They said the call became necessary so that cost of governance was reduced and attention focused on unemployment of the teeming youths in the zone.

While commending Governor Sanwo-Olu for taking the bold step, they said governors in Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ogun should take a cue from their Lagos counterpart and quickly implement it.

YCE, which spoke through its former president, Dansaaki Samuel Adeleye Agbede, Prof Adetokun Ogunsheye, and secretary, Chief Mike Omoleye, said the treasury of the zone was too lean to accommodate such costs especially at this trying period.