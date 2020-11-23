Nigeria: Cancel Pensions for Ex-Governors, Deputies - Yoruba Elders

23 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

Ibadan — The Yoruba Council of Elders, yesterday, asked governors of the South-west states to stop the payment of salaries to ex-governors and deputies in their respective states as done by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This was the resolution of the elders before rising from a meeting held at the Bodija, Ibadan residence of Professor Toun Ogunsheye.

They said the call became necessary so that cost of governance was reduced and attention focused on unemployment of the teeming youths in the zone.

While commending Governor Sanwo-Olu for taking the bold step, they said governors in Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ogun should take a cue from their Lagos counterpart and quickly implement it.

YCE, which spoke through its former president, Dansaaki Samuel Adeleye Agbede, Prof Adetokun Ogunsheye, and secretary, Chief Mike Omoleye, said the treasury of the zone was too lean to accommodate such costs especially at this trying period.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.