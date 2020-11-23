Nigeria: PDP, APC Trade Tackles Over Govs' Visit to Jonathan

23 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the visit by governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan was an endorsement and acceptance of the opposition party and its administration's giant strides.

APC governors led by Yobe State governor and Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, had on Friday visited Jonathan in his Abuja residence on the occasion of his birthday.

Jonathan was president between 2010 and 2015 on the PDP's platform before he was defeated by the APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, in the 2015 general election.

The visit has, however, generated furore and anxiety in the PDP as many express fear that the APC leaders were wooing the former president to join the ruling party.

But the PDP in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the visit was a direct acceptance of the successes recorded by the PDP in building a strong nation with a virile economy that was rated as one of the fastest-growing economies of the world.

The opposition party said it also showed that the APC, in 2015, only "created artificial symbols of misgovernance, corruption and other alleged misgivings just to discredit our party and grab the levers of power to achieve their selfish desires."

But reacting, APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said PDP was rattled and disoriented by the visit.

"At a time the PDP and its leadership are grappling with a crisis of confidence, one would expect the failed opposition to focus on picking itself up," he said.

"As a party for all progressives, APC on its part will continue to consolidate its national appeal and acceptance," the ruling party said.

