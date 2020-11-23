Malawi: Court Gives Suspended Sentence to Aip Dubious Dealer

The Ntchisi First Grade Magistrate has given a suspended sentence to man who was buying the affordable subsidized farm input through crooked means.

The court gave an eight months suspended sentence to 34-year-old Chikumbutso Msandide for being found in possession of 36 National identity cards of different indivuduals which he wanted to use to buy the cheap farm input through the affordable input program (AIP).

The state prosecutor told the court that police arrested Msandide on November 18 after getting a tip that some people were collecting national IDs with an intention of conniving with sales officers in AIP selling points to buy cheap farm inputs in bulk.

The court further heard that the convict was found was found with cash amounting K324000 which it is alleged that he wanted to use in procuring the inputs.

Appearing before the court, Msandide pleaded guilty to an offence of being found in possession of national IDs but asked the court to hand him a less sentence as he is a family man with responsibilities.

In his sentence second grade Magistrate Fredirick Malovu handed Msandide an eight month jail term but suspended for 20 months.

Meanwhile, Gracian Lungu spokesperson in the Ministry of Agriculture says the ministry is working hand in hand with Malawi Police service to apprehend all unscrupulous individuals who are abusing AIP.

