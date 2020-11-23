Nigeria: No Attack On Zulum's Convoy, Security Aides, Says Governor's Spokesman

Maiduguri — The Borno State Government yesterday debunked a report on the alleged attack by Boko Haram on the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, saying there was no attack on the governor's convoy or his security aides.

Zulum's spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in a statement issued yesterday said the governor traveled to Baga, to supervise the distribution of food and other relief to thousands of residents and returned to Maiduguri safely with no incident, whatsoever.

"For the record, we write to quickly clarify that contrary to a "breaking news" by an online news medium, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was neither attacked nor was any component of his convoy attacked by anyone. The governor was actually in Baga from Saturday to Sunday (Sunday), during which he supervised the distribution of food and cash to 5,000 residents and he assessed major reconstruction and resettlement efforts with no hitch whatsoever.

While we continually accord respect to all media organisations as supportive partners, we importantly clarify that we have no knowledge of the breaking news" in question. As members of the public can testify, it is the culture and principle of Professor Zulum to say things as they are, and in this case, it is what it is- no attack whatsoever. Any media organisation that wants further clarification may wish to contact the Nigerian military. "Meanwhile, Governor Zulum appreciates all well- wishers, and he gratefully commends armed forces and civilian volunteers for the relentless efforts to fully regain lasting peace in Borno State," the statement explained.

Zulum was alleged to have been attacked on Saturady, the fourth attack on his convoy since his assumption of office on May 29, 2019.

The latest attack, according to unverified sources claimed the lives of seven soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).