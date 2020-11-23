Kenya: Mombasa Covid-19 Test Machine Breaks Down

The machine for testing coronavirus in Mombasa has broken down, delaying test results even as the virus spreads.

According to the county health department, the machine broke down on Friday, but inside sources say it developed mechanical failure on Monday.

This has rendered the port city, which has the second-highest infections rate and deaths after Nairobi, at a crossroads in the fight against the deadly virus that is now ravaging families.

The county administration is now relying on Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) in Kilifi and Nairobi for the results.

The county is also challenged in terms of lack of regents at its largest hospital Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) which serves the entire Coast region from Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River and Taita Taveta offering specialised care.

More than 78 nurses have so far been infected with the virus from the same facility. Two have succumbed.

"The only machine that is used by public is at the CGTRH. Our challenge is that manufacturer of such backup support is always in Nairobi. Our testing capacity is very low, we are not testing enough. We have issues of delayed results if you test today you will get results after 10 days which is more dangerous as asymptomatic patients might spread the virus further," revealed a medic at the facility who requested for anonymity.

Mombasa chief health officer Pauline Oginga did not respond to calls from Nation regarding the matter.

The county has more than 100 deaths and over 4,000 coronavirus cases.

Last week, Governor Hassan Joho decried over a surge in the virus and deaths as he urged the residents to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols to protect their lives and that of their neighbours, relatives and friends.

He said, statistics indicate there are more moderate to severe coronavirus cases at the port city warning residents against dropping their guard.

The county is also in dire need of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Services with the governor saying the county will scale up its capacity.