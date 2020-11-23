Zimbabwe: Powerspeed in Shock ZSE Exit

23 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Powerspeed  Limited is exiting the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) due to limited capacity to unlock capital, lack of realistic valuation representation, and high compliance costs among other issues.

The leading supplier of electrical, hardware and home improvement products announced the move in a recent circular.

In the circular to shareholders issued last week, the company's board said it was of the view that in the current environment in Zimbabwe, a listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has very little benefit but had considerable costs.

"Powerspeed is a very illiquid stock and trading often does not represent a realistic valuation," the circular reads.

"The lack of capital from institutional investors means that the listing has limited value in terms of a mechanism to raise capital and ongoing legal, compliance, and audit costs are an impediment to shareholder returns."

The company announced that in the face of a difficult trading environment, the additional costs of being listed with no compensating benefits can no longer be borne.

Resultantly, Powerspeed has proposed to shareholders it's delisting from the ZSE and at the same time, the ZSE has directed the company to provide a mechanism to shareholders wishing to exit their shareholding prior to the delisting.

"The coming into effect of the proposed delisting will be subject to the approval of the proposed delisting by a majority in number representing three-fourths by percentage (75%) of the shareholding of Powerspeed, present and voting either in person or by duly authorised proxy at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at the date," said the circular.

The latest development comes at a time when several companies have indicated the intention to leave the ZSE for varied reasons.

Falgold has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting where it will seek shareholder approval to terminate its ZSE listing.

Dawn Properties is also set to de-list from the bourse after African Sun Limited made an offer to acquire 100% shares in the company.

ZimRe Properties will also be de-listed given that ZimRe Holdings Limited (ZHL) is seeking to acquire the entire shareholding of Zimbabwe Property Investments and make a simultaneous application for de-listing,

Market watchers have also criticised the government's interference in the running of ZSE following the closure of the commodities market in June this year as one of the key stumbling blocks bedeviling the market.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.