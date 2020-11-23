Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Testing for Travellers From Tanzania

All travellers from Tanzania will be tested for Covid-19 at Zimbabwean points of entry using the PCR test, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has said.

Previously, travellers would submit their Covid-19 clearance certificates upon arrival at airports or borders, but it had been noticed that travellers arriving aboard Air Zimbabwe and Air Tanzania were submitting inconsistent records.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care's chief director preventive services Dr Gibson Mhlanga said the move is in public interest.

PCR tests directly detect the presence of an antigen, rather than the occurrence of the body's immune response, or antibodies.

The latest move by the ministry comes as the country is set to reopen its borders in phases beginning with private passenger vehicles and pedestrians from December 1 while assessments would be undertaken regarding public transport.

Border posts that fall into the first phase are Beitbridge, Plumtree, Victoria Falls, Chirundu, Nyamapanda and Forbes.

The Government's resolution to reopen land borders for passenger traffic in phases was recommended by the Department of Immigration. About 500 000 people crossed through Beitbridge Border Post per month in both directions before the national lockdown began on March 30.

Ordinarily, between 13 000 and 15 000 people pass through Beitbridge post daily, a situation that requires scrutiny to guarantee safe movement of travellers and ensure that the health protocols against the spread of Covid-19 can still be followed and enforced.