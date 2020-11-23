Zimbabwe: De Jongh Pours His Heart Out

Sports Reporter

FORMER FC Platinum coach Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh says the decision by CAF to bar non-CAF A licence holders from directing operations in continental inter-club football competitions has left him a devastated man.

FC Platinum's bid to have the Dutch mentor exempted failed last week, resulting in the two parties mutually going their separate ways with the highly respected Norman Mapeza bouncing back at the helm of the Zvishavane-based miners.

De Jongh is a holder of a UEFA A Licence but CAF recently changed the rules with the continental football controlling body now demanding a UEFA Pro Licence for coaches trained outside Africa to take charge in inter-club competitions.

And the former Highlanders tactician, who was caught off guard by the latest rules change, was left with a bitter taste in his mouth.

He said had it not for the Covid-19 pandemic, he would have attained the qualifications by now.

"I am a holder of a UEFA A International Diploma and had it not been for Covid-19, I would have completed the UEFA Pro Licence by now," said De Jongh.

"The UEFA Pro Licence is currently on hold due to Covid-19. What it means is at the moment there is nothing I can do as far as attaining that qualification is concerned," De Jongh said.

He said he will be back after attaining the qualification next year.

"The UEFA Pro Licence will commence in June 2021 and I will be part of the class. I will be back."