Botswana: President Masisi Comforts Gaongalelwe Family

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi on November 20 visited the Gaongalelwe family to offer prayers and well-wishes following the death of their son Kabo.

Dr Masisi said he was saddened by the demise of Kabo, son to Justice Monametsi Gaongalelwe, who is a Court of Appeal judge. He was laid to rest on November 21.

The President asked God to give the family the needed peace and strength and expressed the hope that his prayers would comfort and ease the pain of loss.

Prayers and fond memories were what many had to remember the departed, he said adding that Kabo's wonderful and gentle soul would forever remain in their hearts.

President Masisi said those who lived with Kabo described him in numerous positive ways and believed he had fulfilled his purpose on earth.

Imploring others to emulate Kabo's good deeds, the President described the deceased as a friend to all, a hard working person who was also open to everybody.

A good heart had stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven, he said adding that he believed God would forgive Kabo and have mercy upon him as well as leading those who remained behind.

Dr Masisi was accompanied by among others Gaborone Central MP, Mr Tumisang Healy and Southern District commissioner, Mr Mmoloki Raletobana.

A family representative, Ms Thandy Gaongalelwe had earlier explained to the President and his entourage that Kabo collapsed at work on Monday and died the following day of coronary thrombosis or heart attack.

Mr Baleseng Baleseng, a family elder, said he was comforted by the President's visit and urged him to continue extending his compassion to other fellow citizens.

He said President Masisi's demonstration of compassion was proof that he had embraced John 21:15-17 in which Jesus told Peter to shepherd the flock.

When Dr Masisi took the oath to lead the country, he was pledging to shepherd Batswana as evidenced by the care he gave.

He showed that he had their welfare at heart, said Mr Baleseng.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>