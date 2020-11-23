South Africa: Government Gives Poor Excuses and No Solutions After Providing 0 Percent Funding to Old Age Homes and Youth Centres

22 November 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Bridget Masango

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls out the Department of Social Development (DSD) on its shameful excuses for dropping the ball on our most vulnerable in society. A reply to a parliamentary question posed by the DA, uncovered that government failed to meet its financial obligations, with 0% of child and youth care centers receiving funds in the second quarter in the North West. For old age homes, some communities were left out to dry, with Limpopo only receiving 57% of funds in the 2nd quarter.

In the Eastern Cape 0% of payments were made to old age homes and youth care centres in the first quarter and while it was covered 100% in the second quarter is meant that the old age homes in particular were left financially adrift during the Covid-19 pandemic to try and care for a demographic most likely to contract and suffer severely from the dreaded Coronavirus.

It should no longer come as a surprise that the DSD, in an effort to absolve itself from accountability, used the Covid-19 lockdown and overburdened social workers as excuses for these non-payments. Such shameful behaviour is par for the course for the Department.

Additionally, beyond all reason DSD chose a global pandemic as the perfect time to upgrade administrative systems, leaving the most vulnerable in society without financial support for 3 months. Migration from the BAS system to LOGIS delayed payments to non-profit organizations NPOs as they were required to register on the Central Supplier Database.

Communities reliant on these payments are our most vulnerable, and often don't have the financial means to stay afloat and care for those entrusted to them without money provided by government. If government is serious about protecting the most vulnerable in society, they need to show urgency in improving its performance on service delivery and stop trying to blame others for their own shortcomings.

Read the original article on DA.

Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

