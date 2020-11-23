Zimbabwe: Misa Rubbishes 'Façade' Broadcasting Licencing Issuance

23 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has described the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ)'s issuance of six commercial television broadcasting licences as a façade as the beneficiaries have been exposed as Zanu-PF sympathisers.

BAZ Friday awarded six national commercial television station licences to operate in the country, breaking ZBC's 40-year monopoly as the sole broadcaster in the country.

The six companies awarded the controversial licences are; Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), owned by a state-controlled Zimbabwe Newspapers, Rusununguko Media owned by a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) company, Jester Media with links to Harare Minister Oliver Chidawa, Acacia Media Group owned by a known Zanu PF politician, Sharon Mugabe, Fairtalk Communications, partly owned by the ZNA, and Channel Dzimbahwe, owned by war veteran and former ZBC chief executive Happison Muchechetere.

The six television stations have 18 months to roll out operations.

However, in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, MISA Zimbabwe director Tabani Moyo said the licensing of the new players was an indication the government was unwilling to genuinely liberalise and open the airwaves.

"What we have seen is that this is a consolidation of the ruling elitists' voices in the sector under a false pretence they are opening it up to hoodwink the international community that there are taking steps of opening up the media space," he said.

"You see that this is a false façade in a way because the licences have been given to soldiers, liberation war veterans, people with close links to the government and the ruling party, Zanu PF."

The MISA director argued the new broadcasting licences will entrench Zanu PF's grip on the broadcasting sector in the country.

"So we are in a process of the widening of the stronghold of the ruling elitists in the industry and shutting down any prospects of those holding dissenting views ever having a chance to be licensed to express and broadcast in the country. This is a sad development in our country," said Moyo.

He also accused the government of deliberately failing to amend the Broadcasting Services Act in order to protect the ruling party honchos.

"That is why the government is not eager to finalise the amendment of the Broadcasting Services Act. They are preferring to partially open the airwaves through government executive orders such as statutory instruments so that they can protect ruling party elitists' interests in the industry rather than liberalise the sector," he said.

Eight other applicants were rejected.

They included Heart and Soul TV owned by media mogul, Trevor Ncube, as well as AB Communications owned by another media entrepreneur Supa Mandiwanzira. The two are also former journalists.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.