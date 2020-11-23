Western Sahara: El Guerguerat - Mauritania Expresses Reservations About 2nd Morocco's Sand Wall

23 November 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Nouakshott (Mauritania) — Mauritania has expressed reservations about the second sand wall built by Morocco too close to the border of El Guerguerat, online newspaper Zahraa Chankit reported Sunday, stressing Nouakshott's "dissatisfaction" with such a territorial expansion.

Citing sources close to the case, Zahraa Chakit disclosed that the security chief, Lieutenant General Mesgharou Ould Sidi went to EL Guerguarat to inquire about the situation on the ground and see first-hand the unilateral decisions taken by Morocco in this demilitarized zone.

Mesgharou Ould Sidi inspected the new sand wall, built too close to Mauritanian borders, an expansion described as a "precedent," according to the sources described as "highly informed."

Zahraa Chankit mentioned the "reservations" expressed by Mauritania regarding Morocco's unilateral approach and the presence of Moroccan military forces stationed in Lagouira, near the Mauritanian army, while this area has been classified as a demilitarized zone for decades.

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani told Reuters that Morocco had already completed a sand wall until the border with Mauritania, in violation of the ceasefire and the military agreement N°1.

Last Tuesday, Western Sahara campaign UK, a British NGO for solidarity with the Saharawi people, warned against the "expansionist aims" of Morocco in Cape Nouadhibou.

"If Morocco is permitted to control Guerguerat, it will be within striking distance of Cape Nouadhibou, half of which is a part of the Western Sahara currently under no party's control," it stressed.

"Apart from being a further illegal seizure of Saharawi territory, even the threat of such a move would end Mauritania's independence because it would give control over the second-city of Nouadhibou and its iron ore exports, permitting Rabat to dictate Mauritania's policy towards the Saharawi population there and transit to and from the refugee camps.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.