Namibia: NFA On the Move

IT APPEARS there will be no truce between the warring football bodies after all, and there is nothing the committee of eminent persons (CEP) can do about it.

The Namibia Football Association intends to rubber-stamp the country's new top-flight division at its ordinary congress next month, effectively slamming the door shut on the Namibia Premier League for good.

On Thursday, members of the under-construction Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) held a meeting in Windhoek to elect representatives to the 29th NFA ordinary congress set for 5 December. As an expelled member, the NPL is not invited or welcome at this sitting.

The NPFL elected Robert Shimooshili of Blue Waters as chairperson to represent the new body on the NFA executive committee.

Young African chairman Maleagi Ngarizemo confirmed the development to The Namibian Sport. He is part of four NPFL delegates seconded to the NFA congress alongside Kelly Asser (Tigers SC), Lucky Richter (Black Africa SC) and Elrico Nakusera (Young Brazilians FC).

"We are moving," Ngarizemo said.

The NPFL plans to kick off in February 2021 after the Brave Warriors' return from the African Nations Championship.

Thursday's meeting is a hand in the face of the CEP whose recommendation that the NFA re-open dialogue with the NPL, with the view of revoking the latter's expulsion, is becoming an unlikely eventuality.

The CEP advised that the NFA abandon its plans to start another top-flight league and reconnect with the exiled NPL, which in turn was to withdraw its Court of Arbitration case against the NFA. The NPL was also implored to deregister its envisaged splinter league at the Business and Intellectual Property Authority and fully subordinate themselves to the the NFA's statutes.

Forcing the NFA to accept the CEP's terms will be viewed as government interference by Fifa, Ngarizemo warned.

Fifa, which threatened Namibia with sanctions including expulsion as a member, has already expressed its disapproval of the committee's existence when throwing its weight behind the NFA.

In fact, Fifa told sport minister Agnes Tjongarero, who commissioned the committee through the sports commission, to desist from interfering in NFA matters, a warning she ignored.

The NFA asked for an extension until this week to state its position on the CEP's proposals, while the NPL informed the CEP last week that it is open to fresh reconciliatory talks.

It now remains to be seen how the CEP and NPL responds to the NFA's move.

Fifa will bankroll the NPFL's debut campaign with US$1,5 million. Similarly, MTC committed N$4,5 million to revive the NFA Cup in February 2021.

At the NPFL meeting were Lucky Richter and Jimmy Julie for Black Africa; Robert Shimooshili and Tomy Ikela of Blue Waters; Julinho Sporting's Nelson Luis and JP dos Santos; Nicklaas Kasilipile of Orlando Pirates; Elrico Nakusera represented Young Brazilians; Kelly Asser and Kenneth Angula for Tigers; Tim Isaacs and Donnely Nell of Civics; Maleagi Ngarizemo and Ralph Makgone on behalf of Young African; Dawid Goagoseb for Citizens; and Erastus Kuume of Mighty Gunners.

Titus Kunamwene and Mabos Vries represented the NFA.

Meanwhile, Tura Magic FC's 'late' application to join the newly formed league is still being scrutinised and thus could not be part of Thursday's meeting.

The NPFL's composition and structure will be made known after the NFA congress.