South Africa - So Much Promise, So Many Broken Promises

22 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mike Abel

South Africa could easily become a winning country, like we are in sport and banking, and were once in mining and many industries. It is easy to fix with the will, intent and the right people in the right places. But it is all being hidden in racist rhetoric, blame, victimisation and obfuscation.

I'm feeling very sad and frustrated for those marching for land in Sea Point because if I were to march, it would be to Luthuli House, Parliament and the Union Buildings.

Since 1994, we have been a democracy and our country's economy was meant to be meaningfully unlocked and opened for all within the construct of a world-leading, non-racial Constitution which was meant to actively redress our past.

A full generation later, still under the ANC government, and while progress was certainly made, the necessity still exists to enhance the lives of many millions.

The early days of our democracy saw great progress being made under the Mandela and Mbeki presidencies. A far greater black middle class was developed with decent economic growth - and many more jobs created as we became respected citizens of the global economy, from having rightfully been pariahs under the tyranny of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

