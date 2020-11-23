South Africa: Biggest Talking Points From the Latest DStv Premiership Action

analysis

Orlando Pirates showed championship mentality with their win over SuperSport United, while Themba Zwane punished AmaZulu as league action resumed this weekend.

The DStv Premiership returned after a two-week hiatus due to the Fifa international break. And there were some interesting takeaways after Week Four games played out.

Plundering Pirates?

Orlando Pirates have gone half a dozen years without a trophy. Their form so far this season, including them reaching the final of the MTN8, has given hope to their support base that this drought might soon be over.

Given the quality they possess, the league champions Mamelodi Sundowns are favourites to defend their crown for the fourth time in a row. However, going on current form, Pirates are right up there with Masandawana as title contenders.

The Buccaneers are yet to lose a game this season, one of only six sides to still hold that record. Moreover, their coming from behind to achieve a 2-1 victory over SuperSport United was the first time they'd secured a win from a trailing position since 2014, coincidentally against the same opposition.

"It's a good result but it was not easy. We know SuperSport is a very tough and good team. In the...