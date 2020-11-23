South Africa: Biggest Talking Points From the Latest DStv Premiership Action

22 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Orlando Pirates showed championship mentality with their win over SuperSport United, while Themba Zwane punished AmaZulu as league action resumed this weekend.

The DStv Premiership returned after a two-week hiatus due to the Fifa international break. And there were some interesting takeaways after Week Four games played out.

Plundering Pirates?

Orlando Pirates have gone half a dozen years without a trophy. Their form so far this season, including them reaching the final of the MTN8, has given hope to their support base that this drought might soon be over.

Given the quality they possess, the league champions Mamelodi Sundowns are favourites to defend their crown for the fourth time in a row. However, going on current form, Pirates are right up there with Masandawana as title contenders.

The Buccaneers are yet to lose a game this season, one of only six sides to still hold that record. Moreover, their coming from behind to achieve a 2-1 victory over SuperSport United was the first time they'd secured a win from a trailing position since 2014, coincidentally against the same opposition.

"It's a good result but it was not easy. We know SuperSport is a very tough and good team. In the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.