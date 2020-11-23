Namibia: Kaizen FA Win Two Titles

KAIZEN Football Academy won two of the four titles on offer when the MTC Hopsol Youth Soccer League finals were concluded over the weekend.

With four finals being contested from u12 to u17 level, KFA won the u17 final after beating Athletic Club Football Academy 1-0, while they also beat ACFA 3-2 in the u13 final.

ACFA made a third final in the u15 category, but once again ended on the losing side, going down 1-0 to SKW, while DTS beat First Football School Windhoek 3-2 in the u12 final.

The u17 final was a close affair with the opposing defences holding sway, while chances few and far between.

KFA took the lead midway through the first half after Joey Nampala sent in a cross from a quick counter-attack and Shaun Keyser tapped it in at the near post.

Keyser and Mervin Hanavi continued to test ACFA's defence, where Freddy Matoso and Peter Moller stood firm.

ACFA didn't have many chances, with Brooklyn Willemse coming close with a free kick, while Pula van Wyk had a shot saved, as KFA held on for a tight win.

KFA coach Llewellyn Bock said it was a tough match.

"The game was tough. We new our opponents, they are a very good team and we know the quality that they possess, and we know that local battles are very tense between the sides," he said.

"We have a lot of appreciation for our opponents, but we also believe in our own young players. They worked hard on the training field this year and now they have produced the goods again, showing that all the hard work was not in vain," he added.

Bock dedicated the trophy to his players.

"Covid-19 has put us back in football this year and all the interruptions were not good for the kids. It was difficult getting the boys motivated again and getting them on the fields, so to win the title at the end of a long season, knowing what you went through with your players, the struggles they had, and then to come through and win the league is just awesome. I know they are happy and we are happy for them."

Ramblers meanwhile won the team of the year award, while KFA goalie, Giovanni April won the golden gloves award. Filippo Micheletti of Ramblers won the top goal scorer award, while Fred Mathoso of ACFA won the most valuable player (MVP) award.

The under 15 final between SKW and ACFA was also a close affair with a solitary second half goal by Sebastian Schubert proving the difference.

SKW captain Pedro Ferreira sent in a pinpoint free kick that hit the crossbar and Schubert followed up to stab the rebound into the net.

ACFA impressed with their neat passing game, but they did not threaten much, while Ferreira and Schubert stood out for SKW, with another free kick by Ferreira once again hitting the upright.

SKW coach, Sonny Hamufitu said it was a close match.

"I feel great, I'm still trying to relax because it was a very intense game. I wasn't really looking forward to playing at 11h00, because it's really hot and you can see the energy levels drop," he said.

"We just tried to maintain things at first and see how the game goes. After a while we pressed and whenever we lost the ball, we made sure to close down the gaps. As the game went on, we were opening up too much, because we needed to stay compact, but the boys did what they had to do, and they were up for it, because they wanted to win this cup," he added.

Hamufitu said it had been a difficult year.

"We started the year well, but then Covid-19 came and all of a sudden everything got shut down and we struggled. The boys started picking up weight and the commitment was 100% at training, but then when the league restarted, we picked up momentum," he said.

"I'm just so happy - the victory means so much to the team, because they worked so hard, so I'll hand it to them, they are amazing," he added.

First Football School Windhoek won the team of the ear award, while Ramblers' goalie Conrad Balzer won the golden gloves award.

Sebastian Schubert of SKW won the top goal scorer award, as well as the MVP award.

In the u13 league, Vygotsi Nasima of KFA won the top goal scorer ward and Derick Hoebeb of ACFA the golden gloves award, while in the u12 league, AJ Visagie of ACFA won the top goal scorer award and Phileas Janka of DTS the golden gloves award.