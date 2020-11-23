Namibia: Believe in Yourself With 'Dreamers'

ALTHOUGH 2020 has slowed down a lot of proceedings in the arts world, writer and director Errol Geingob has managed to overcome it with his new television series, 'Dreamers'.

The series hit Namibian screens on NBC on 8 November and is currently contributing to the advancement of much needed local content around the country.

"Dreamers is a series about ordinary young Namibians from different social backgrounds who have a common dream of being successful in life; an aspiration to be what they want, in a conflicting and competitive city of Windhoek. Dreams are challenged by reality within this series," Geingob explains on the themes the series deals with.

He adds: "We have been dealing with rejection all our lives from our families as artists, as film makers and musicians. In the African context people never respected an artist within the family because it's all about being educated and successful."

The director mentions that it is equally important to be happy in your career as it is to make money.

"Some ideas came from our personal experiences as artists."

The cast includes the likes of seasoned actress Hazel Hinda, Hazel !Garus- Oas, musicians Kadeen 'KK' Kaoseb and Edo 'Dice' Lutete, Mara Baumgartner, and newcomers Nakky Mutambo and Karishma Isaacs, among others.

"The key message we want to send out is to never give up on anything in life. That we are all uniquely gifted and must fight for our dreams," says Geingob.

He adds that the target audience for the series is Namibians of all ages as well as hoping to reach a global audience.

The theme of 'Dreamers' rang true during production as the team faced various factors that hindered the process.

"Our challenges were mostly funding, locations and availability of actors. Half way through production we had financial issues and the whole production came to a standstill for almost a year and a half," the director says, adding that assistance from the Namibian Film Commission enabled them to complete the project.

"Our goal was to produce a Namibian series that will portray Namibia in a true and authentic manner."

The Desert Film Team producers Michael Basson and Josephina Geingos, the executive producer Gottlieb Geingob along with Errol all played a hand in the series.

