Zimbabwe: Matemadanda On the Mend

23 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

ZANU PF national political commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda is recovering at home after being attended to by doctors following his sudden illness a fortnight ago.

Cde Matemadanda, who is also the Deputy Minister for Defence and War Veterans Affairs and the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, fell sick recently.

The ruling party's acting National Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

"Zanu PF wishes to inform the party membership and the generality of the public that the national political commissar has not been well since last Saturday, the 14th November 2020," Cde Chinamasa said.

"The commissar's illness was accompanied by itchiness of eyes, swelling of the body and vomiting that led to him being rushed to hospital.

"He has since been attended to and is recovering well as other symptoms have disappeared except itchiness of eyes which is still persisting. Medical tests are being carried out and the doctors are examining the situation to establish what could have caused such illness."

