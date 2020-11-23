Zimbabwe: Villagers Arrested for Stealing Presidential Inputs

23 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

At least 30 villagers from Kahobo area in Gokwe North, among them a village head, have appeared in court facing theft charges after they reportedly turned violent during a Presidential Input Scheme distribution meeting where they attacked an Agritex officer before they looted inputs.

The 30 who had to appear in an open court after they could not be accommodated in a court circuit room were remanded to December 23 on $2 000 bail each by Gokwe magistrate Mr Hennry Ndlovu. The villagers who include headman Wellington Mandaza (43) are pleading not guilty to the charge, arguing the inputs belonged to them and hence they were the rightful beneficiaries.

Prosecutor Mr Romeo Zibani told the court that on November 10, 2020, the accused persons were gathered at Kahobo Business Centre where they were supposed to receive some Presidential Inputs from an Agritex officer, Mr Recent Mugoni. The court heard that as the meeting progressed, the group could not agree on the suggested distribution criteria. They then turned violent charging at Mr Mugoni who was in the company of a GMB official, Mr Misheck Makovere.

