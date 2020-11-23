Africa: President Kagame Attends the Second Day of G20 Leaders Summit

press release

Kigali, Sunday — President has on Sunday joined world leaders on the second day of the G 20 leaders' summit. President Kagame delivered a statement on behalf of the NEPAD in a session on "Building an Inclusive, Sustainable, and Resilient Future".

In his remarks, President Kagame highlighted three key aspects of building inclusive, sustainable, and resilient societies. He said that we cannot continue to accept structural gender disparities as the status quo in a truly inclusive and sustainable future.

President Kagame also noted Africa's appreciation for the special consideration for the continent, as demonstrated by the Compact with Africa and the results of the Extraordinary Summit on Covid-19 earlier this year.

The virtual G20 summit that brought together world leaders was organised by Saudi Arabia.

