Namibia: State-of-the-Art Neonatal Unit for Swakopmund

THE government has provided about N$27 million for the construction of a modern neonatal unit and a mothers' shelter at Swakopmund.

On Friday, prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila laid a brick to symbolise the start of the construction of the building at the Swakopmund district hospital.

"This facility will go a long way in ensuring the survival of new-born children in the Erongo region, especially those born prematurely and at risk of dying in the absence of such specialised care as a neonatal unit can provide," she said.

The unit has a 28-bed capacity which will be divided into 12 standard care beds, six high-care beds, six intensive care beds and four isolation unit beds. The unit will have doctors' consulting rooms as well as on-call rest rooms.

The prime minister added that the positions for paediatricians as well as other specialised vacancies required for neonatal care unit will be advertised and filled before the construction of the unit is completed.

The mothers' shelter will have 12 beds and according to the prime minister, it is to promote mother-child bonding and breast-feeding.

"These are important components of maternal child health care as it promotes psychological wellbeing of the mother. This arrangement will provide the mothers with the space and privacy they need to get to know their new babies and to assure them that they will be nearby while their babies receive the highest level of care," she said.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed by February 2022.