Namibia: UDF Welcomes Former Swapo Members

THE United Democratic Front (UDF) welcomed several new members who defected from Swapo last Saturday at the party's headquarters at Khorixas.

"I am very delighted to welcome our new members," UDF vice president Dudu Murorua said.

First to be introduced was George Pieters, a veteran businessman in Khorixas area.

Murorua said: "Our brother is known as Push and Pull. To push and pull is to get something, this brother is part of the household."

Pieters said he joined UDF because he felt part of the family. "UDF does not separate, when I was in Swapo for many years, some (people) drive the train and we were thrown at the back of train."

Irene Ganuses said she was a Swapo member for many years but nothing changed while elderly Matilde Losper said she came from a family of UDF members but five years ago she was promised good living in Swapo.

Frieda !Garas said she too was a long time UDF member even before it was a Damara Raad but she joined Swapo through a friend, "Welcome me openly I am part of Damara Raad."

Maria Gowases, who was a long time UDF member before joining Swapo a few years ago said she had been wrongly influenced by a friend.

"I was promised that my daughter would be employed by a Swapo member of parliament," Gowases said.

Gowases said she was employed by the Damaraland administration 33 years ago that is why she came back to UDF. "I am back don't push me back, accommodate me please."

Murorua urged party members to welcome them.

About seven people rejoined UDF. During the 2015 local authority and regional elections, UDF lost hundreds of members to Swapo, including several traditional leaders and former local authority councilors.

Saturday's rally was attended by leaders from various traditional authorities.